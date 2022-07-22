The Justified revival series has shut down production in Chicago after two vehicles engaged in a gunfight crashed through a set of barricades earlier in the week. According to reports, star Timothy Olyphant was on set when the incident happen, but fortunately, no one was hurt. Out of caution, FX immediately closed production on Justified: City Primeval and plans to keep the set dark until Monday.

No one was injured during the Wednesday night intrusion, though shell casings were found on the set later. The cast and crew hit the ground and took cover when the incident occurred near the city’s Douglass Park. Star Timothy Olyphant, who is reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, was present. A tipster told Deadline that Olyphant shielded a production assistant from the gunfire but this could not be verified.

According to Deadline, the Justified: City Primeval incident occurred just one day after a parking enforcement officer was shot and killed on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime in Brooklyn. The victim was shot early on the morning of July 19 while reserving parking spaces like he’s done for the past six years. NBC closed down production and is working with law enforcement to catch the shooter who is still at large.

“We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate,” the network said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

