FXX

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is back and (spoiler alert) so is Dennis Reynolds, ending months of curiosity over whether actor Glenn Howerton would maintain a regular (or semi-regular) on-screen presence in this, the show’s 13th season. But how close did the show come to having to deal with an extended, week in and week out absence? Uproxx spoke with actress Kaitlin Olson (Dee Reynolds) prior to the season premiere to talk about that, her reaction to Dennis’s creepy “replacement,” Dee’s continued pursuit of the gang’s respect, the show’s inclusion of new voices, and her continuing behind-the-scenes ambitions following her run producing (and starring in) The Mick.

Were plans set in stone for what the show was going to be without Glenn Howerton or did that all come together before you got to that stage?

Kaitlin Olson: We kind of tossed a bunch of stuff around. By the time they were in the writer’s room, that was in January, and a lot of time had gone by. Glenn had sort of had time to think about what exactly he wanted to do. I’m not in the writer’s room but I’m married to the guy (Rob McElhenney), so I know that they tossed around the idea of the sex doll being a big character. And then they tossed around the idea of replacing Glenn with somebody else. There were a lot of ideas and ultimately, by the time they had to sit down and figure it out, Glenn had decided that he was back on board for a handful of them.

Do you think that there is some expectation from fans where they want to know what happened there with North Dakota or is that something that you don’t think fans are really going to worry too much about?

I think there are so many things that kind of go unexplained. I really love that we sort of allude to the fact that maybe Dennis did something horrible to his family because he has to go now but you’re never really going to know for sure. I don’t know, the whole thing is hilarious to me.

What was your reaction when you saw that sex doll for the first time? Because it really looks a lot like Dennis.

That sex doll sat in the hair and makeup trailer for weeks and it was very disturbing. You’d walk around and just want to say hi to Glenn and he wasn’t there. It was very upsetting. I was like, “is there any other place that this doll can live?” I was scared getting ready next to it. It’s so weird. I took a bunch of pictures of Glenn and the doll standing next to each other that I really enjoy looking at. I’m very excited to post.