Kal Penn and Freeform are teaming up in an effort to get America to “FF’ing Vote” and “Kick 2020 in the Ballots.”

As part of a new, non-partisan voter initiative to encourage young Americans to take part in the upcoming presidential election, Freeform will be dropping a series of PSAs both on-air and on YouTube. “This activation will encourage fans to share on social media what issues they want to kick in the ballots and tag a friend to continue inspiring each other, using the hashtags #Kick2020intheBallots and #FFingVote,” according to a press release from the network.

The #FFingVote campaign will also be buoyed by the launch of a six-part election series Kal Penn Approves This Message, which will culminate in a one-hour special on October 27. Much like the PSAs, Penn’s show will hopefully energize young voters as he tackles multiple issues that can be affected by the 2020 election.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Hosted by Kal Penn, the show is a smart, irreverent unscripted comedy series that explores issues relevant to Millennial and GenZ voters. Each episode will consist of comedic field pieces as well as a sit-down interview with Kal and a featured guest. With topics ranging from voting basics to voter empowerment, the economy to climate change, the series will break down key issues young voters are passionate about and arm them with the tools they need to make an impact and vote.

Kal Penn Approves This Message premieres September 22 on Freeform with new episodes available on Hulu the following day.

(Via Freeform)