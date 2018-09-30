Will Heath for NBC

Kanye West’s decision to sport a “Make America Great Again” hat while promoting his appearance on Saturday Night Live, and to wear it again while delivering a pro-Donald Trump rant that was cut for time at the very end of the show, wasn’t the only supremely Kanye thing he did over the weekend. The rapper also took to Twitter the Sunday morning after the series’ 44th season premiere to claim that he would be hosting the show “before the year is out.”

“[I] had so much fun at SNL,” he wrote. “Lorne agreed that I would host before the year is out. Need to set a date. Gonna be sooooooooo lit. In the words of Lil Pump …Esskeetit!”

Last week, SNL officially announced that Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Awkwafina and former cast member turned Late Night host Seth Meyers would be hosting the next two episodes of the season. Travis Scott and Paul Simon were also announced at the next two musical guests. While, as is the show’s custom, future SNL hosts and performers won’t be announced for some time, it seems highly doubtful that Lorne Michaels actually promised Kanye he would be back to lead an episode.

Plus, this is Kanye West we’re talking about, the same many who promised his new album, Yandhi, would drop Saturday night following SNL. It didn’t.