In what’s becoming a recurring theme for the late-night host, Kate Hudson dropped a bombshell on Jimmy Fallon by revealing that he had a chance to date her back in the day, but he never made a move.

While dialing into The Tonight Show on Monday, Hudson revealed to a flabbergasted Fallon that if she had known he was into her while the two were filming Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, she would’ve been into it. Unfortunately, she never received any signals from Fallon, who apparently thought he was making his interest very clear at the time. In fact, he even revealed the crush on a 2018 episode, which Hudson saw after “like 100 people” sent her the clip, and she genuinely had no idea how Fallon felt at the time. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there,” she said. “I remember thinking to myself, ‘Why has Jimmy never made a move?’ And then I just kind of realized, ‘Oh, he’s not into me like that.’ And so, then I met Chris [Robinson].” Fallon protested her retelling of events, exclaiming, “That’s not the story at all!”

While Fallon might’ve thought he was sending out strong vibes, he does have a history of completely blowing it with famous actresses. Nicole Kidman infamously stopped by The Tonight Show in 2015 and told a story about the time she went on a “date” with Fallon, who she was genuinely interested in. There was just one small problem, Fallon had no idea they were even on a date, and he honestly thought the two just happened to be at the same David Fincher party together. So instead of paying attention to Kidman, he blew her off to play video games. (Jimmy…) The whole thing left the actress so bewildered that, by the end of the “date,” she just assumed Fallon was gay and went on to marry Keith Urban.

