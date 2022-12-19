Kate Winslet has been happily swimming around in the waters of Pandora as of late, so she hasn’t really had time to think about the polar opposite of Pandora, also known as Philadelphia. Winslet starred in Mare Of Easttown last year and her portrayal of Philadelphia Detective Mare Sheehan secured her a handful of award wins and nominations, though she isn’t quite sure if she’s ready to go back into the land of Wawa just yet, if ever.

While on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Winslet discussed the prospect of a second season, though she isn’t quite sure how the story would continue. “I just don’t know what we’ll do,” Winslet said, adding that no confirmation has been made. “All I can say is no decision has been made. Honestly, it really hasn’t.” Even if the series did get another season, Winslet says that the nature of the series is what makes working on it difficult…but maybe not as difficult as…other projects.

“It was a lot for me to play that character. I’m not going to lie. Coming out the other side was frighteningly hard. It made me realize, ‘Oh my god, if I go to work now, it really hurts,’ and I have to look after myself. I have a family. I can’t just do that,” Winslet explained. On the one hand, it’s good that she didn’t have to hold her breath for several minutes in order to play Mare, on the other hand, she now has to live with the idea that she can easily slip back into a Delco accent.

“It’s not a case of being away for months and months and months on end or anything, but a lot goes into it,” the Avatar actress explained. “I can’t just go, ‘Oh yes, let’s just do it again.‘ It’s a colossal, colossal commitment and did really take a huge amount out of me. And I know it would do that again, it would have to, if I was going to give people what they want and ultimately deserve, to see out of Mare Sheehan. You never know.”

Even if the show would move forward with more seasons, Winslet feels like it ended on a satisfying note. “It was all so good and it was way more success and prominent as a piece of television than I think any of us could have anticipated or hoped for, and we all feel enormously proud of what we were able to do. I feel so proud of all of the actors.” Still, there is hope that another season could happen down the line. And now that Gritty is guest-starring on Philadelphia-based shows, this could be the opportunity of a lifetime for him.

(Via IndieWire)