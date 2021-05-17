TV

Kathryn Hahn And Elizabeth Olsen Are Being Called The ‘Most Iconic Duo’ Following Their MTV Awards Acceptance Speeches

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

In this house, every week is the Week of Kathryn Hahn. But it was especially true this past week, which began with Hahn being cast in Knives Out 2 (along with Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, and Edward Norton) and culminated in the WandaVision actress winning Best Fight, Best Villain, and Best Show at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“This is my childhood, people,” she said while gesturing towards the golden popcorn trophy, adding, “This really is the bee’s knees. When I was in high school, I was in The Wizard Of Oz, and I played the Tin Man. And I really, really, really wanted to be Dorothy because I wanted those red slippers. And so it took a long, long time for me to realize that deep in there was also that wicked witch.” It truly was Agatha All Along.

Hahn and her WandaVision co-star Elizabeth Olsen accepted the award for Best Show together, joining previous winners Adam Sandler vs. Bob Barker in Happy Gilmore, Yoda vs. Christopher Lee in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and Ben Stiller vs. Puffy the Dog in There’s Something About Mary (the MTV Movie Awards are wild). “Oh, my god! Thank you so, so, so much, MTV and beautiful fans for voting for us. We are so proud the two of us on behalf of the show and this crew for this incredible honor. Thank you,” she said, while Olsen left everyone with the “immortal words” of Des’ree: “You gotta be bad, you gotta be bold, you gotta be wiser. You gotta be hard, you gotta be tough, you gotta be stronger. You gotta be cool, you gotta be calm, you gotta stay together. All I know, all I know, love will save the day.” It’s either love, or hand fighting.

No wonder they’re being called the most iconic duo.

You can watch the other acceptance speeches below.

