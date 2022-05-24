A lot of the time, for some reason, rich people try to pretend they are Just Like Us normal, not rich people. They will go out of their way to try to seem “normal” and most of the time, it backfires. For Kendall Jenner, this happened when she just wanted a nice, refreshing cucumber snack. And nothing was ever the same again.

Earlier this month, Jenner was criticized for how she (attempted to) cut a cucumber in a recent episode of The Kardashians. The video made the rounds on the internet of Jenner trying to cut a cucumber after insisting she can to spite her mother Kris, who said she should just have the chef (!?) do it for them. “You go, girl!” Kris says to Kendall, who insists chipping up cucumber is easy. Except it wasn’t easy for her. Of course, TikTok and Twitter exploded with jokes, and now, reportedly, Jenner is “not happy” with the response.

Jenner’s sister Khloe stopped by the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat from Dear Media and discussed the incident. “Oh my god, she’s like not happy about that. I feel so bad.” Kardashian said when the ordeal was brought up. She added that her sister is blessed in many other aspects of her life, so not being able to cut a cucumber is just one of the small ways Kendall has to suffer. Being rich is hard!

“I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can’t cut a f*cking cucumber,’” she said, though the toes thing was a weird add-on. “The world is good. Because she’s like … how can you be this f*cking perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she’s all these amazing things. You can’t cut a f*cking cucumber?” Khloe is right on this one, actually.

Of course, she couldn’t move on without poking fun at her sister, “I was just confused why it was positioned this way. We don’t know,” Kardashian said, adding, “But I love her. She’s so perfect.” Let’s see if Khloe can cut a watermelon now!