Both things can be true: there are better ways to spend your time than to keep up with the inner-workings of the Kardashian empire, and it’s extremely funny that Kendall Jenner does not know how to cut a cucumber. It’s a real “why not both” scenario. On this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner asked her daughter Kendall if she wanted a chef to make her a snack. “I’m making it myself,” she responded. “I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy.” It was not easy.

Kendall proceeded to cut the cucumber though did not seem particularly comfortable doing so. At one point she had her arms crossed over one another while she held the knife in one hand and the end of the cucumber with the other. “Be careful, because I nicked myself the other day,” Kris warned as Kendall continued to struggle with the knife. “I know, I’m kinda scared,” Kendall responded. She then looks up at the camera and admits her fault. “I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever.”

The cucumber, a famously cumbersome vegetable… or is it a fruit? Hm, I guess the joke’s on me for laughing at Kendall. Or maybe it’s laughing “with,” as the model knowingly replied to the online reaction to her lacking basic culinary skills with, “tragic!”

Also tragic: the horny replies to Jenner’s tweet. I would recommend not scrolling too far down (or clicking this link — oops). Instead, please enjoy the “Dance of the Cucumber” song from VeggieTales. Actually, that might be worse. Sorry.

in light of kendall's recent cucumber debacle, just a reminder that she also thinks you're supposed to butter boiling water pic.twitter.com/s6REfzCFVA — internet baby (@kirkpate) May 13, 2022

(Via People)