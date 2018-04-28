Universal

The world can be a cruel, unfortunate and unforgiving place at times. Hope stares you straight in the face and then the well-manicured middle finger of reality springs up to ruin your fun. Is this a far too dramatic way of going about explaining that Kevin Bacon’s Tremors TV reboot isn’t going to happen? Maybe. Either way, it’s some bummer news that neither this writer nor Bacon himself is happy to share. Clutch your nearest Graboid close.

Bacon, who starred in the 1990 motion picture and was the big draw for the SyFy TV take, confirmed the project was no longer going ahead courtesy of the time-honored art of the sad Instagram message. According to Bacon, the pilot they filmed wasn’t hurting in the quality department.

“Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality,” noted the actor. “Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward. Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard. And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!”

Could we see the project possibly pop up elsewhere? It’s not outside the realm of possibility in our reboot-happy climate, but SyFy definitely felt like the most sensible match of project and partner. If there’s a consolation prize for folks wanting to hang out with freaky ground worms and the humans inconvenienced by them, there’s a healthy stockpile of sequels to explore. In fact, a sixth Tremors film, the direct-to-video Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell starring franchise original Michael Gross and recent addition Jamie Kennedy, makes its debut on May 1.