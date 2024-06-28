Kevin Costner has made it very clear that making his new movie Horizon has been his lifelong dream and passion, and the movie is finally hitting theaters, so naturally, everyone is asking him about that other thing. It sure has been a hectic week for the actor, who attempted to derail the ongoing drama by keeping his hands occupied with eight different iterations of banana milkshakes. It did not work.

Over the last few weeks, Costner has been outwardly salty about how his Yellowstone exit went down in the media. Now, he just wants to stop talking about it because surely he is tired of those repetitive questions.

Costner explained his decision to leave (again) while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently. Of his departure, he said, “It wasn’t tough. It was a necessary decision to say, ‘Hey, OK, I don’t want to really talk about this anymore. It’s time to move on.'”

He added, “I gave this thing five seasons. I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away].” The guessing seems to be if Costner will ever return to Yellowstone, but that door is likely closed. Until he changes his mind again.

Kevin Costner explains that he finally chose to leave #YellowstoneTV because he "doesn't do drama" pic.twitter.com/rDWuomUW2e — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 25, 2024

For a man who doesn’t need drama, he does occasionally stir some up. While on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Costner responded to criticism that he makes movies just for the dads of the world. “I make movies for men. That’s what I do,” he said. “But I won’t make a movie unless I have strong women characters, and that’s how I’ve conducted my career. I think that’s why I have a good following,” he said before directly thanking all women on Earth.

“I thank you women for dragging your men here — it was a Western after all. I just can’t conceive of a movie without having [strong women].” Not only that, but it also seems like he cannot even fathom making a movie without overloading himself with banana milkshakes. The man needs a break.

(Via Us Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter)