Kevin Costner (probably?) isn’t returning for the final episodes of Yellowstone, but he’s not done with Westerns entirely. The actor directed, co-wrote, and stars in Horizon: An American Saga, a post-Civil War epic that will take place over four separate movies. It’s like Avatar, but instead of direhoses, there’s, uh, different kinds of horses. You can see the first trailer for the first two chapters above.

The rest of the cast includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

“When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four,” Costner said during an event for the trailer, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “So I don’t know what’s wrong with me. But I wanted it to step away from what we usually see in Westerns where there’s a town that’s already there.” He called making Horizon: An American Saga “by far the biggest struggle” in his career. And one of the most expensive.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

The first chapter of Horizon: An American Saga opens in theaters on June 28, followed by chapter two on August 16, 2024.