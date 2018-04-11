Is Kevin Jonas The Reason Donald Trump Is President?

Getty Image

Every morning is now a nightmare of stories about either the President’s personal attorney illegally paying off adult film stars or the President himself using Twitter to threaten airstrikes on other countries. Every day is now a constant state of suck. I do not own a time machine, but if I did own a time machine, there is one specific moment that occurred in early 2014 that gave us the Trump Presidency — and if someone does own a time machine, please pay attention. What’s strange about it is that it’s a pretty small moment, one not many people think about anymore. Yet if someone could go back and change that moment, we wouldn’t be dealing with this nightmare today. And, frankly, if you’re a fan of Donald Trump, if this one moment is changed, I bet Trump would be happier in his life right now, too.

So, I plead with you, if you own a time machine, please go back and tell Kevin Jonas to bring Lorenzo Lamas into the boardroom on Celebrity Apprentice instead of Ian Ziering. This one decision had repercussions that the entire world now feels today.

Let me explain.

The 14th season of The Apprentice or Celebrity Apprentice would wind up being Donald Trump’s last as host. When it was filmed in early 2014, the show had long lost its cultural significance and was on the bubble cancelation, so much so that these episodes wouldn’t even air until January of 2015 and NBC had begun burning them off by playing two episodes every week.

But this particular season of Celebrity Apprentice had a secret weapon: Kevin Jonas, the oldest of the Jonas Brothers, who still had an incredibly large, young, fan base. All of a sudden, Celebrity Apprentice was getting attention on social media from a younger fans that the show hadn’t really seen before – at least not in quite a few seasons. The ratings for the premiere of that season’s Celebrity Apprentice were higher than expected, fueled by the excitement over the eldest Jonas Brother. The show was on a roll.

In the second episode, Kevin Jonas is appointed project manager. His team loses and it’s mainly Lorenzo Lamas’ fault. But Kevin Jonas – who realizes he’s in the position of being the ratings giant – decides to get cute with who he brings into the boardroom to be fired. Jonas, knowing that he can’t be fired because that would be a disaster for the show, brings back Geraldo Rivera and Ian Ziering. Geraldo is brought back because Jonas and Geraldo have been butting heads and Jonas looks at Geraldo as a threat to win the whole thing. Ziering is brought back for really no good reason at all. Jonas’ thought process here is that Trump will be forced to fire Jonas’ nemesis, Geraldo Rivera.

NBC

So they all get in the boardroom and Donald Trump keeps harping about how dumb it is that Lorenzo Lamas isn’t in the boardroom because he’s the reason the team lost. Jonas can’t come up with a good answer about why Lamas isn’t there and finally Trump says, “He tried to out-think me and nobody out-thinks me.” Then Trump asks Jonas if he thinks Ziering should survive. Jonas goes all in and says yes, thinking that Trump will then fire Geraldo. But Jonas doesn’t take into account that Trump and Geraldo go waaaaay back, so then Trump inexplicably fires Kevin Jonas. In the second episode! It may come as a surprise today that Donald Trump would fire someone out of spite even though it’s against his own self-interest, but that’s what happened.

(This is not an easy clip to find anymore. NBC has scrubbed this all from its website. My favorite though is this terrible-looking clip. If you want to laugh, go to the 2:50 mark in this clip and listen to the reaction from the person recording this video.)