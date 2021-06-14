Last week saw the reveal of the first official teaser for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and fans were hyped after catching a glimpse of Kevin Smith’s take on He-Man. Not many people can revive a classic cartoon and mesh it together with the Footloose soundtrack, but Smith pulled it off. However, the internet can be a double-edged sword. While the show received an overwhelmingly positive reaction on social media, disgruntled theories started cropping up about the direction that Smith was taking the show, and he was not having it.

During the latest episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith did his best to address online theories while noting that because the Masters of the Universe revival is Netflix and Mattel’s “toy,” he can only say so much. But he wanted to assure fans that the show will have plenty of He-Man despite what fan theories are suggesting. Via Comic Book:

One major rumor was that He-Man would be taking a backseat to Teela and her girlfriend, but Smith debunked that this is not the case. Noting that while the series gives Teela a major series, the show itself is “all about He-Man.”

According to Smith, a full story trailer will be released closer to the show’s premiere, and he says that will answer questions and (hopefully) clear up any confusion. “Once you see the story trailer kids, everything will make absolute sense. Anyone going like ‘I heard it’s this,’ you’re going to go, ‘Oh, I see,'” Smith said. “I can’t say that everyone will love it because some people are dug in, and feel what they feel, but I love the story trailer.”

Masters of the Universe: Revelation starts streaming July 23 on Netflix.

(Via Fatman Beyond)