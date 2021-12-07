In the latest episode of Succession, Kieran Culkin‘s Roman Roy completely torpedoed being in his ruthless father’s good graces thanks to some ill-advised photography (we won’t spoil it for you). Ahead of the season finale, Culkin sat down with NPR to talk about his time on the hit HBO series. According to Culkin, he absolutely loves working on the show, and it’s been a phenomenal experience that he hopes doesn’t end anytime soon. (The show will at least last through Season 4.)

However, one thing that Culkin admits is that the show’s artistic use of profanity has spilled over into his real life, which was not so much a concern during the first two seasons, but it’s becoming one as his daughter gets older. Via NPR:

I would say the F-word just slides out of me. I mean, I think in general, that’s always been a sort of natural word for me. But since doing the show, it’s every sentence, more or less. I’m trying to be careful now because my two-year-old daughter actually has become a mimic. So that one’s been tough. She hasn’t said it yet.

As for the fame that Culkin’s starting to receive from the show, he wants nothing to do with it. As the younger brother of Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, the Succession actor saw the “toxic” price of fame early on, and it’s a hard pass for him.

“Some people probably enjoy it, and they probably have been able to figure out life with it. But I think for the most part, it comes to people and they go, ‘Oh, I’ve made a horrible mistake,’ and now they have to manage it,” Culkin said. “That’s the way I look at it. Any reasonable person would not, could not, look at fame and go, ‘I want that!'”

(Via NPR)