After Donald Trump inspired a crowd to attack the U.S. Capitol building last week, which has resulted in his second impeachment, Twitter users went to town on creative ways to remove the outgoing president from the holiday classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Suggested replacements included Jabba the Hutt, Dolly Parton, and everyone’s favorite mascot, Gritty. There were also calls to swap Trump with a grown-up Macaulay Culkin.

Not only should we digitally remove Donald Trump from Home Alone 2, we should replace him with adult Macaulay Culkin. Just make that plot go off the rails. pic.twitter.com/r4mObFZC37 — Jesse Case (@jessecase) January 9, 2021

While the effort to remove Trump from the Home Alone sequel started out as jokes, they may have just gained some serious traction. Not only did Culkin see the Trump tweets, but he’s fully onboard. The Home Alone star was particularly sold on the idea of being the one to replace Trump.

You can see Culkin’s replies below:

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Prior to the Capitol attack, Home Alone 2 director Chris Columbus has gone on the record saying he’s not a fan of the Trump scene, which was the result of Trump bullying the production while they were filming in the Plaza. Columbus had every intention of editing out the scene after including it to appease Trump, but to his surprise, test audiences ate it up.

“People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen,” Columbus told Insider. “So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

While the very brief cameo might seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, Trump is very attached to it. He flew off the handle back in December 2019 when he learned that his cameo was cut from a Canadian TV broadcast. Instead of recognizing the reality that movies are routinely edited for time, Trump blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. We’d show you the tweet, but it no longer exists thanks to Trump finally being banned from Twitter following the Capitol attack.

(Via Macaulay Culkin on Twitter)