BBC America’s ‘Killing Eve’ first framed itself as procedural: a show about assassins and the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service that attempts to take them down. More than that, though, the show tangoed through an elaborate cat-and-mouse game between Jodie Comer’s assassin and Sandra Oh’s MI6 agent. This season, that game evolves for the better, and our weekly coverage will keep an eye on how this show’s transforming, and it’s only growing bolder with the passage of time.

Killing Eve‘s third-season premiere episode, “Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey,” barges out of the gate, as expected, with a great deal of focus on its central pairing. As I wrote in my review, there will be a heavy skewing over the next several episodes towards this being The Villanelle Show, so get ready for that. (Eve is definitely still present, but the show spends a ton of time on Villanelle’s development.) We’ll talk about Villanelle in a minute, but first, the show catches up with Eve feeling understandably traumatized after what went down in Rome. Much of her airtime gets devoted to an unexpected (and downright traumatic) sendoff for a very beloved character, Sean Delaney’s Kenny. So obviously, we need to talk about Kenny. We also need to talk about the terrible joke that comes to mind here, which is that Killing Eve‘s evoking a repetitious line from early South Park seasons.

Yes, they killed Kenny, those bastards.

God, not Kenny. It’s just brutal, man, especially after Carolyn lectured him about how “life is just a series of trade-offs.” I feel so terribly about this development that I need to devote the entirety of this recap’s (reasonable) GIF bandwidth to some lovely moments that Eve shared with Kenny before he left the building. These were wonderfully wacky moments (the show’s penchant for morbid humor is still strong) with a drunken Eve giggling over sending him a toilet-paper text — hey, we all cope with trauma in different ways — and Kenny tracking her phone and scaring the bejesus out of her before they bonded while sh*t talking MI6. How great was Sandra Oh as Drunk Eve? Spectacular.

What are we to make of new head writer Suzanne Heathcote’s decision to kill off a fan-favorite character in this premiere? It’s a brash move and a pivotal one. Kenny was apparently digging into the Twelve in his new capacity as an investigative journalist, and the Twelve meant to send a message. Further, it feels like a sacrificial move by the show after Eve survived being shot by Villanelle in Rome. Like, someone who meant a lot to fans needed to die, which sets the tone for the unexpected this season (anything can truly happen, and the show will spare no one). Also, we can wonder if Kenny’s death might propel Eve back into intelligence-agent action when Carolyn clearly wants her back at MI6. That could go either way, really.