Killing Eve ended its third season back in June 2020 with winners and losers aplenty. Seemingly, the finale concluded with an acknowledgment from both Eve and Villainelle that they can’t be apart. For long, anyway. A new teaser from BBC America forecasts a revisiting of that scene with Eve scooting up alongside Villainelle and offering a ride. Moments later, Villainelle is riding off by herself and glancing back over her shoulder.

C’mon, you didn’t think they’d be able to get along in the long term, right? Imagine what domestic life would be like for these two. A former MI6 officer and an assassin who can’t give up the life (or the luxury trappings) are as ill-equipped for reality as Westley and Buttercup in The Princess Bride. Yet there’s no reason why they’ll be able to resist each other forever, and the teaser revisits several ill-advised moments from the cast of characters throughout their previous arcs. We do get to see Clown Villainelle again, so hopefully, we can expect more wigs and costumes from both her and Eve. Here’s a few stills from the upcoming fourth season.

Also, the fourth season promises more followup on the show’s decision to kill Kenny (those bastards). From the synopsis:

After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve and Villanelle and Carolyn are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.

Killing Eve‘s fourth and final season will premiere (with two episodes) on Sunday, February 27 on BBC America and Monday, February 28 on AMC.