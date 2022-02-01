Killing Eve has been crafting permutations on the cat-and-mouse game since the show’s inception. Villanelle and Eve are equally obsessed with each other, and although the show began with Eve as the “prey,” the show’s grown into much more than that, along with being deeper than simply following the adventures of quirky assassin. There’s also so much collateral damage from Eve and Villanelle’s relationship, so it’ll be a hoot to see how this show continues to amuse (who’s the real scorpion, and who’s the frog here?) while wrapping up emotional components during the fourth and final season.

We already saw an ominous teaser where the show (again) confirmed that these two can’t stay apart forever (after that meeting on the bridge), and this trailer reveals that they’re all up in each other’s business again. They are, however, apparently living separate lives with separate hookups and Villanelle looking for religion because she can’t stop killing. Carolyn’s obviously in fine form (while following up on poor Kenny’s death), and we don’t see unfortunate Niko, so ideally, he’s living elsewhere, far away from Eve’s destructive tornado. And we get a laughing Konstantin, too, which makes everything better. From the synopsis:

After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.

Killing Eve‘s fourth and final season will premiere (with two episodes) on Sunday, February 27 on BBC America and Monday, February 28 on AMC.