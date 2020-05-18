Two weeks ago, Killing Eve seemingly killed off a long-suffering character, Niko Polastri (portrayed by Owen McDonnell), via a pitchfork attack. I say “seemingly” because, well, viewers now know that Niko ain’t dead. Eve’s long-suffering husband is alive and (mentally) kicking, and although he may not be able to speak while sitting in his hospital bed, he stared dead-straight at his wife and tapped out a message: “Piss off forever.” It’s a declaration that’s been a long time coming. Niko’s had enough of everything that he’s endured since Eve met Villanelle, which includes not only infidelity but finding himself, repeatedly, in harm’s way. Not only that, but Niko’s been nursing a bad case of PTSD after last season’s gruesome events. Even after fleeing to Poland, Eve’s actions came back to haunt him again, and the poor guy just can’t catch a break. As of this week, Eve hasn’t fully pieced together who attacked Niko (Dasha), but this mess probably serves as final nail in the coffin of their already dead marriage. That’s ironic, given that Dasha actually meant to drive a wedge between Eve and Villanelle, which might be an impossible feat. Owen McDonnell was gracious enough to speak with us to discuss his character’s miraculous survival and what’s going on in Niko’s head, along with what it’s like to be “pitchforked” by a real-life dame on TV. Well, Niko’s looking very alive right about now, so congratulations on that. Yes! Funny that he could survive a pitchfork, huh? It seems like on any show, an actor should be prepared for their character’s demise, but especially on a show like Killing Eve, you wouldn’t be surprised to see Niko go, right? Yeah, I think with Niko being married to Eve, and with Eve’s obsession with Villanelle, he’s very lucky to have made it this far in every case. Were you shocked that he survived this type of injury, though? I was a bit because we get the scripts in two-episode blocks. So I read the end of the fourth episode, and I thought, “Oh, he’s dead!” And then when I got to the read through, producers said, “No, no, no, he survives!” And I thought that wasn’t possible, so it was very weird. I was sure that they’d killed him, finally, and I was okay with that, but no. And who knows what the future holds for him.

One thing that I found striking about the pitchfork scene, well, other than the sudden, blunt-force trauma that we’re talking about… [Laughs] … is that you got pitchforked by a real-life dame, Harriet Walter. Did you guys just launch into action mode when you rehearsed? Yeah, we rehearsed it before but not much because we wanted it to be fresh, so when you see it for the first time, she was, well, you saw how Dasha-Harriet stabbed him in the neck… I think she enjoyed it. She got vicious with that pitchfork, and I was genuinely in fear for my life… she was really into it! She tried to run around the back of the barn, and I had my back to where she was, and I thought that she’d better give me a signal before she thrust the pitchfork. So yeah, it was terrifying, just terrifying! Harriet is so brutally good, and so funny, as Dasha. Ah yes, she’s fabulous. After all Niko’s been through, were you in any way proud of him for telling Eve to “piss off forever”? [Laughs] He tried to say it in so many nice ways in the past episode and the previous season, and going to Poland should have been enough. Yeah, he’s just in a space where he can’t keep doing this. He needs to break all ties with Eve, his job, his colleagues, and his friends and see if there’s a possibility of having some future happiness after all of the business with Gemma, Eve, and Villanelle. I think he’s starting to see that — he’s had a lot of thinking time at the start of Season 3, and after the pitchfork, he’s trying to be as clear as possible that he does not want to be anywhere near his wife. He can’t make her go away, so it’s a very stark request.