BBC America’s Killing Eve a very good show. This sentence shouldn’t surprise anyone who reads it, whether or not they’ve actually watched the series co-starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Why? Because not only was Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s creatively thrilling exploration of the spy genre a great piece of television, it was a runaway ratings success for the cable channel rife with British imports. (It even pulled off a feat of magic no other show has accomplished in over a decade.) The first season finale closed out the month of May, but according to BBC America President Sarah Barnett, it’ll be on Hulu at the end of 2018.

Barnett admitted as much during a recent interview with Decider. Asked why BBC America would be waiting so long to make Killing Eve available to Hulu subscribers, she explained, “It has become something of a standard to have a holdback before a show goes to a streaming service… We maintain a longish period before it goes to streaming because of the deep and valuable relationships we have with our satellite and cable partners.”

As for the program’s second season, which was announced in April, Barnett noted that Killing Eve‘s forthcoming availability on Hulu will play a role. “It’s the kind of show where the buzz can keep going between seasons,” she said, “so we’ll start next season with a lot of positive sentiment from critics and fans for the first season, so I think it will be a different kind of launch. I don’t know exactly what yet, but I think it would be different.”

(Via Decider)