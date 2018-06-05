‘Killing Eve,’ The Breakout TV Hit Of 2018, Has Found A Streaming Home

#Streaming #Hulu
06.05.18 2 hours ago

BBC America

BBC America’s Killing Eve a very good show. This sentence shouldn’t surprise anyone who reads it, whether or not they’ve actually watched the series co-starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Why? Because not only was Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s creatively thrilling exploration of the spy genre a great piece of television, it was a runaway ratings success for the cable channel rife with British imports. (It even pulled off a feat of magic no other show has accomplished in over a decade.) The first season finale closed out the month of May, but according to BBC America President Sarah Barnett, it’ll be on Hulu at the end of 2018.

Barnett admitted as much during a recent interview with Decider. Asked why BBC America would be waiting so long to make Killing Eve available to Hulu subscribers, she explained, “It has become something of a standard to have a holdback before a show goes to a streaming service… We maintain a longish period before it goes to streaming because of the deep and valuable relationships we have with our satellite and cable partners.”

As for the program’s second season, which was announced in April, Barnett noted that Killing Eve‘s forthcoming availability on Hulu will play a role. “It’s the kind of show where the buzz can keep going between seasons,” she said, “so we’ll start next season with a lot of positive sentiment from critics and fans for the first season, so I think it will be a different kind of launch. I don’t know exactly what yet, but I think it would be different.”

(Via Decider)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Streaming#Hulu
TAGSBBC AmericaHULUkilling evestreaming

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP