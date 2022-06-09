When the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… premiered last year, it did so without one of the its central foursome: Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones. Some speculated the reason for her absence was the actress’ “painful” feud with main star Sarah Jessica Parker. But in an interview from March, Cattrall offered another big excuse: She’d been done with playing the sex-loving PR god since the second movie, back in 2010.

Keep that in mind when you hear this: In a recent interview with Variety, Michael Patrick King — writer and director of the original shows and movies, and showrunner of its revival — claimed Samantha was back. In what capacity? That’s not terribly clear.

Indeed, when asked if Samantha, who was only referenced on the first season of And Just Like That…, King responded, “Yes!” But he wouldn’t elaborate on how. “It’s all so new right now,” he said. “One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real.” He added, “My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they’re not so much on separate runways.”

So what does this mean? A cameo? Just more ghost-texting? Will there be flashback to the younger Samantha, played by someone else? Or will Cattrall pull a 180 and Samantha will suddenly start hanging out with the dreaded Che Diaz? Whatever the case, it sounds similar to the recent claim that Val Kilmer will be back in the Willow revival series, even though he was never present during filming. As with that example, you’ll have to wait to see if you’ll ever see Samantha Jones in person again.

