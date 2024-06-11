For the first time in over 15 years, Vince Gilligan is working on something that isn’t set in the Breaking Bad / El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie / Better Call Saul universe. Plot details are scarce for his untitled Apple TV+ series, but we do know it’s filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico; he teased “a sci-fi element to it” (but “no crime, and no methamphetamine”); and it stars Rhea Seehorn, who never won an Emmy for her remarkable performance as Kim Wexler on Saul but she won something even better: our hearts.

And a role in the number one movie in the country.

Seehorn plays U.S. Marshal Judy Howard (the daughter of Joey Pants’ Captain Conrad Howard) in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which had a big opening weekend at the box office. At the film’s premiere, she discussed her new show with Gilligan. “Vince is continuing to play, and he’s just pushing himself to a wild ride on this one in the best way. He’s vacillating between tones and between genres like he and Peter Gould did on Better Call Saul, but it’s even more pronounced now,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I bring that up because he’s not as hemmed into how this is different from the mothership of Breaking Bad. It doesn’t need to be able to circle back to a predecessor.”

Seehorn also discussed what it’s like being number one on the call sheet. “It is a very challenging role and a very challenging show in the best way. It’s everything that an actor would want. But it’s a lot of hours and a lot of balancing, such as trying to memorize the next script while I’m shooting the current one I’m doing,” she said. “It’s also important to me to find, if at all possible, anybody that has a scene with me, be they series regulars or guest stars. I try to get ahold of them on the weekend or in the morning or during one of my fittings or anything. I like people to have run their lines and feel comfortable and safe with me before they get to set.”

Whatever Vince and Rhea are cooking in the desert doesn’t have a premiere date.

