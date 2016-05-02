Kit Harington Is Super Sorry For Lying To Everyone About Jon Snow

HBO

Well, Game of Thrones fans finally learned the true fate of Jon Snow last night, confirming nearly a year of speculation that while he may have died, there was no way in seven hells that he was going to stay dead. As part of a big forthcoming interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harington took the opportunity to laughingly apologize to the fans about all of the blatant lies.

“Sorry! I’d like to say sorry for lying to everyone. I’m glad that people were upset that he died. I think my biggest fear was that people were not going to care. Or it would just be, ‘Fine, Jon Snow’s dead.’ But it seems like people had a, similar to the Red Wedding episode, kind of grief about it. Which means something I’m doing — or the show is doing — is right.”

Fine. We get it. It’s not like he could have spoiled the events of the season, despite the fact that nearly everyone was certain he would return. However, something tells me that he (and the rest of the Thrones cast) is super happy that he can finally stop lying about Jon’s fate. Harington has given interview after interview claiming that Jon Snow was so totally dead. No, really, you guys. Even after a lie detector test, no one believed poor Kit, and now we know that it’s with good reason.

Still, after really coming into his own as a character in season five, it’s good to know that all of that development will not go to waste. Plus, from the looks of teasers, we may finally get some answers regarding Jon Snow’s true parentage. Now that you can put your binders full of “JON SNOW LIVES” evidence triumphantly on the shelf, it’s time to start up your R + L = J blog again.

