Kit Harington Is Super Sorry For Lying To Everyone About Jon Snow

#Jon Snow #Game of Thrones
05.02.16 2 years ago 3 Comments
jon-snow-alive

HBO

Well, Game of Thrones fans finally learned the true fate of Jon Snow last night, confirming nearly a year of speculation that while he may have died, there was no way in seven hells that he was going to stay dead. As part of a big forthcoming interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harington took the opportunity to laughingly apologize to the fans about all of the blatant lies.

“Sorry! I’d like to say sorry for lying to everyone. I’m glad that people were upset that he died. I think my biggest fear was that people were not going to care. Or it would just be, ‘Fine, Jon Snow’s dead.’ But it seems like people had a, similar to the Red Wedding episode, kind of grief about it. Which means something I’m doing — or the show is doing — is right.”

Fine. We get it. It’s not like he could have spoiled the events of the season, despite the fact that nearly everyone was certain he would return. However, something tells me that he (and the rest of the Thrones cast) is super happy that he can finally stop lying about Jon’s fate. Harington has given interview after interview claiming that Jon Snow was so totally deadNo, really, you guys. Even after a lie detector test, no one believed poor Kit, and now we know that it’s with good reason.

Still, after really coming into his own as a character in season five, it’s good to know that all of that development will not go to waste. Plus, from the looks of teasers, we may finally get some answers regarding Jon Snow’s true parentage. Now that you can put your binders full of “JON SNOW LIVES” evidence triumphantly on the shelf, it’s time to start up your R + L = J blog again.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Snow#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesjon snowKit Harington

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP