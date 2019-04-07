Kit Harington Shaved His Beard For His ‘SNL’ Debut And People Were Shook

04.07.19 2 hours ago

Will Heath for NBC

Kit Harington made his SNL hosting debut this weekend, just one week ahead of the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones. Interested parties naturally had questions about the final season during his monologue — such as his costars Emilia Clark, John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), and even his own wife and former costar, Rose Leslie.

But aside from who ends up winning Games of Thrones, people also had questions about Harington’s shiny new clean-shaven look, including Leslie who jokingly asked how soon he could grow the beard back. The King of the North attempted to address the elephant in the room at the beginning of his monologue.

“Now I’ve just shaved my beard so this is more of kind of a creepy prepubescent Jon Snow,” he quipped, not inaccurately. “This is Jon Snow if he suddenly played for the Yankees … I have no idea what that means, but the writers told me to say that, so you guys probably know what it means.”

You can’t blame the guy. Harington has been stuck with the same beard and mop of hair for the better part of a decade, and even though it’s clearly bittersweet seeing that chapter in his life close — he was probably relieved to change things up.

