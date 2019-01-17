Getty Image

Kit Harington may be done with Game of Thrones, but he’s still got a lot going on right now. He’s starring in a play

and he’s got a new How to Train Your Dragon movie to promote, but nobody really cares about that stuff. They just ask him about it to be polite and fulfill obligations while they wait to transition to Thrones talk. That’s what happened earlier this week on BBC Radio when Harington, his new haircut, and his mustache sat down with Zoe Ball.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Thrones talk starts around the 2-minute mark when Harington reveals that he kept the crypt statue from the teaser trailer. And he might use it as a lawn decoration someday.

I kept that statue. You know, the one in the crypt? I kept it. They sent it to my house so I’ve got it in my shed. How sad is that? I was the only one who kept their statue. That’s how narcissistic I am. I’m going to turn it into a water feature.

If Catelyn Stark were still alive to learn the truth about Jon Snow’s true parentage and how he turned out to be such a great hero and one of the favorites to sit atop the iron throne when all is said and done, you have to assume she would still disapprove of turning a statue from the family crypt into a water feature.

HBO

Harington also talked about the final season of GoT. His feelings about the show ending are fittingly Jon Snow-ish.

“It’s like when you finish a book, you’re not happy it’s over are you? You don’t finish a good book and go, ‘I’m happy I finished that. But you have this grief that it’s over, and that’s exactly same with this nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, you know there’s always going to be a bit of you that goes, ‘oh’, it’s got a loss around it.

Don’t let that temper your expectations though. Harington simply hopes that the final season changes television forever.

“I think it’s going to be extraordinary, hopefully it will change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might.”

And if it doesn’t, at least he got a lawn ornament out of it to commemorate that time he grew a beard.