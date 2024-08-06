A sequel is always a risky move, but especially when it comes to TV sequels. With a world as complex as Game of Thrones, there were bound to be many prequels, sequels, and spinoffs. And HBO is doing just that.

But one series that never came to fruition was the Jon Snow spin-off with Kit Harington attached. After years of limbo, the series was officially taken off the table earlier this year, something that Harington wasn’t surprised about.

In an interview with Collider, Harington (who is promoting his role in Industry‘s third season and his werewolf movie, The Beast Within) explained that making a prequel series is a better fit for the Thrones universe, and he isn’t surprised that House of the Dragon came to fruition instead of his Snow sequel.

Harington explained, “I think a prequel is a natural thing to do. They did it with Better Call Saul, and with House of the Dragon. You run into a lot of issues with a sequel,” he said, adding that it would be logistically challenging. “A lot of the cast are done with it by then. So, who are you bringing back? Are you bringing back the same people? So, no, I’m not surprised that a prequel is something that is easier to do. It’s not easier to do, but a more natural place to go.” With Better Call Saul, it worked out because, simply, Bob Odenkirk can do anything. But sequels can be a lot tougher.

While the Snow series was expected to tell the story of what his character did after Thrones, Harington said it was hard to nail down a concrete idea. “With ours, it was just about not finding the right story and not finding something that was worth doing, to bring me back to it and to stay in it. It just made less sense, the longer we went on with it, so we recanted.” Somehow, Better Call Snow just didn’t make much sense. Who would have thought?

We might not see Jon Snow for a while (or ever), but there are plenty of other GoT shows on the way. Just wait until you meet Egg!

(Via Collider)