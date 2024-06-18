At some point last year, HBO likely reached out to George R.R. Martin and asked “what do ya got for us next?” and he knew exactly what the network needs to make another hit show: a boy named Egg.

HBO announced today that production on A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is underway in Ireland, and the network even shared an image of Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey. Get this: at 6 foot 5, he’s two inches taller than Alan Ritchson, which is almost unheard of.

The drama will be an adaptation of Martin’s Novella The Hedge Knight, which was first released in 1998 as a part of Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg series. The series takes place before the events of Game of Thrones. Dexter Sol Ansell, who was born after the premiere of Game of Thrones, signed on to star as the young Egg.

Here is the official synopsis:

A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

It may be a while until we get to see Dunk and Egg on screen, fans can rest easy knowing that as soon as House of the Dragon season two ends, another epic tale will be shortly behind it. But with a very tall man.