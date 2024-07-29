Horror movies over the last few years have definitely leaned into the futuristic technology side of things, but whatever happened to a good, old-fashioned monster? Werewolves had their Hollywood heyday back in the ’40s and ’50s, and then eventually they became less scary and more…goofy. But it’s time to be scared of werewolves again, because there are enough robots out there hunting us. Thankfully, there is a werewolf film right around the corner.
The Beast Within (formerly titled What Remains Of Us) is the upcoming werewolf horror flick starring noted wolf lover Kit Harrington as a father who attempts to protect his young daughter from himself. The movie is the narrative feature debut of documentary filmmaker Alexander J. Farrell. Farrell said making this movie was not “only about capturing a dark, disturbing, yet very real narrative but it also marked the culmination of years spent chasing a dream,” he posted on Instagram in 2023. “I am so incredibly proud of the movie that so many of us set out to make and am so incredibly excited for all of you to witness it on the big screen next year.”
Here is everything you need to know about The Beast Within.
Plot
The story follows Willow, a young girl who lives in an isolated cabin with her mother and father, who mysteriously disappear some nights. Willow begins to investigate her father’s strange behavior, and uncovers some unsettling secrets about their family. Here is the official plot synopsis:
After a series of strange events leads her to question her family’s isolated life on a fortified compound deep in the English wilds, 10-year-old Willow follows her parents on one of their secret late-night treks to the heart of the ancient forest. But upon witnessing her father undergo a terrible transformation, she too becomes ensnared by the dark ancestral secret they’ve tried so desperately to conceal.
Cast
Kit Harington leads the movie as the father with a dark and hairy secret. Farrell called Harington “a director’s dream, kind, patient and just so deeply connected and transformative.” Ashleigh Cummings, Caoilinn Springall, Ian Giles, and James Cosmo also star. Of the cast, Farrell said, “Their performances all breathed life into a story that has lived in my heart for so long.”
Release Date
The movie hit theaters on July 26th. Unfortunately, that was the same day as blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, so the choice is yours.
Trailer
Check out the trailer below: