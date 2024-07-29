Horror movies over the last few years have definitely leaned into the futuristic technology side of things, but whatever happened to a good, old-fashioned monster? Werewolves had their Hollywood heyday back in the ’40s and ’50s, and then eventually they became less scary and more…goofy. But it’s time to be scared of werewolves again, because there are enough robots out there hunting us. Thankfully, there is a werewolf film right around the corner.

The Beast Within (formerly titled What Remains Of Us) is the upcoming werewolf horror flick starring noted wolf lover Kit Harrington as a father who attempts to protect his young daughter from himself. The movie is the narrative feature debut of documentary filmmaker Alexander J. Farrell. Farrell said making this movie was not “only about capturing a dark, disturbing, yet very real narrative but it also marked the culmination of years spent chasing a dream,” he posted on Instagram in 2023. “I am so incredibly proud of the movie that so many of us set out to make and am so incredibly excited for all of you to witness it on the big screen next year.”

Here is everything you need to know about The Beast Within.