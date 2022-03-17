Years after Netflix’s MCU shows went down for the count, The Defenders line up (including Jessica Jones, Daredevil, The Punisher, and Iron Fist) finally ended their strange, rights-associated limbo and arrived on Disney+. This, of course, has led to some appalled rumblings from a parents’ association, but for the most part, things seem to be going without more controversy.

That is to say, no one can get upset about Disney+ censoring these more graphic (than general Disney+ Marvel shows) shows, either, because that ain’t happening. IGN even has a gleefully compiled list of all the eyebrow-raising moments left intact. Boy, the House of Mouse is hopping into various modes these days, but more to the point, Jessica Jones‘ jeans are definitely on Disney+ now, and the knit-furious star of the show is ready to toast the newest “Disney princess.”

I can dig it. And it’s honestly nice to really see — especially since Marvel explicitly condemned Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill — a reminder that Marvel can do more than make Captain America “language” jokes these days. Disney princesses don’t always have to be sweet and perfect, either. Sometimes, they can be badass, hard-boozing investigators, who finished their run alongside Hellcat and are sick and tired of Killgrave’s bullsh*t. And speaking of which, it’s always a great time to rewatch Jessica Jones.