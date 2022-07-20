Technically, Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt have acted together before. When he was a kid in the ‘90s, Wyatt appeared in two of his dad’s vehicles, Escape from L.A. and 198’s Soldier. But ever since Wyatt became an actor in his own right (and a faux-Captain America), he hasn’t appeared on screen alongside his old man. That changes now.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Russell boys are finally teaming up. The project that brought them together? Apple TV+’s show about Godzilla, which moves Hollywood’s latest rebooted take on the Japanese franchise, known as the Monsterverse, to the small screen. The show will take place after the climax of 2014’s Godzilla, which ended with the big guy vanquishing the Titans (that is, other, even more aggressive kaiju) in spectacular fashion. The as-yet-untitled show will, as per THR, follow a “family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

But you know who’s even more interesting than giant, rampaging kaiju? The erstwhile Snake Plissken and his pretty cool-seeming son, who inherited not his pop’s acting chops but also his ability to grow out handsome long locks.

For Old Man Russell, this is a kind of homecoming. Apart from a vocal appearance on Marvel’s show What if…?, he hasn’t acted on television since the mid-‘70s, back when he was still trying to break out of his live-action Disney mold. His last show appearance was a 1976 episode of Hawaii Five-0, though his last big TV gig was as the King in the 1979 miniseries Elvis — the first time he worked with his future good bud John Carpenter, who would soon cast him in Escape from New York. Of course, it’s only fitting that the guy from The Thing would only return to the small screen if he’d get to act alongside giant monsters.

(Via THR)