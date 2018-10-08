AMC

In AMC’s Lodge 49, Wyatt Russell plays a damaged and drifting surfer who finds purpose when he joins a mysterious order. The show stands as a breakout for its star, who has already made a big impression in a Black Mirror one-off, Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!!, a co-starring role in Goon: Last Of The Enforcers, and opposite Audrey Plaza in Ingrid Goes West.

Besides tonight’s Lodge 49 season finale (and its eventual second season), Russell can next be seen starring in the World War II/horror film Overlords. But before all that, you can check out his answers to our Uproxx 20 questionnaire and learn about his “do whatever you want” ethos and his enduring love for a food truck cheeseburger from 20 years ago.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Caguama. In a can, please.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Tom from MySpace.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

Maniac, Baskets, The First.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Cheeseburger. I had from this food truck when I was 9. But, like, old-school food truck. Not the newfangled gourmet kind. Can’t remember the name though.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

ESPN.com and Tulia.com.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Devil In A Sleeping Bag” by Willie!

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t ever listen to anyone about anything and just do whatever you want.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

MySpace Tom.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Sturgill Simpson at the ACE theatre. Only he could have everyone dancing in the aisles to country songs in a theater in the middle of LA.