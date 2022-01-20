Apple TV+ Is Going In Hard On ‘Godzilla’ With A Spin-Off Show

The world can never have too many monsters on TV or in movies. Last year, Godzilla vs. Kong scored surprisingly big box-office numbers, and hey, there’s a good reason for this: people like to watch monsters punching each other. It’s fun! Don’t be a downer.

Apple TV+ knows what’s up, and that’s why they’re launching a Godzilla spinoff series that’s part of Legendary’s Monsterverse. The story will follow up on that punch-filled showdown and other franchise films including Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. There aren’t too many firm details on what shall happen next (there’s not even a title yet), other than we’ll definitely see Godzilla (licensed to Legendary by Godzilla owner Toho), along with other Titans in the Monsterverse, and that this will be a live-action series. From a press release:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

In addition, Apple TV+ pointed toward other upcoming projects, including Wool, an adaptation of Hugh Howey’s excellent trilogy about humanity living in silos after the apocalypse (it’s better than the description sounds, I promise). There’s also the recently released Foundation and Invasion in the sci-fi realm, and second seasons of See and Ted Lasso that kept those successes going. Oh, and The Morning Show will crank out a third season, so Apple’s swiftly becoming a major contender in the streaming realm.