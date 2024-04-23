Kurt Sutter has been surreptitiously filming The Abandons, an 1850s-set Western series, for Netflix, and with that progress has come further news on the cast. Not only will we see female powerhouses portrayed by Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey but also a Sons Of Anarchy favorite, Ryan Hurst (who portrayed the doomed Opie), as well as Mayans M.C. survivor Clayton Cardenas.

Speaking of that biker saga (and the presence of at least two of its actors), it sure seems like there’s a buried secret within the vast collection of characters. This could turn out to be something like a mere Easter egg, or there might be some built-in lore that Sutter fans will dig. As it turns out, two characters happen to brandish a recognizable last name: Teller.

Nick Robinson (Maid; Love, Victor) will fill the shoes of Elias Teller, and Diana Silvers (Ma; Booksmart) steps in as Dahlia Teller. Could these characters be related to Jax and John Teller of Sons Of Anarchy fame? It’s entirely possible that Sutter is linking up his most notorious work, which could be a way to keep adding little nuggets to a world where he got the boot from FX. Or Sutter might simply be f*cking with us. Either scenario seems plausible, but seeing Hurst in the Elias Teller role would make it even weirder.

From The Abandons‘ synopsis:

“As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

Fingers crossed for a 2025 release.