Between Kevin Costner, Jon Hamm and maybe Matthew McConaughey, it seems like everyone is trying to get into Westerns these days. Just think of it as Beyonce’s never-ending sphere of influence. The next wave of Western-inspired programming includes Kurt Sutter’s upcoming Netflix series The Abandons, which is rounding out its impressive cast.

Ryan Hurst and his giant beard has joined the cast of The Abandons. He’s best known for playing Opie in Sons of Anarchy, created by Sutter (aww SAMCRO reunion), but he also had a stint on The Walking Dead as Beta, the scary-looking dude who wore walker skin on his face. It’s hard to forget about him.

The Abandons tells the story of a collection of families who live on the outskirts of society in 1800s Oregon. According to Netflix, “These lost souls band together to fight corrupt forces and do anything they can to save their land. The Western series will explore the jagged line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets as this makeshift family battles to keep what’s theirs.”

The cast also includes Gillian Anderson, Lena Hadley, Michael Greyeyes, Toby Hemingway, Dana Silvers, Nick Robinson, Lucas Till, and Patton Oswalt.

