The last time we got a look at the romance between Kyle Mooney and Leslie Jones, they ruined Dave Chappelle’s dressing room with their love making and planted the seeds of a rivalry with “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost. The sequel brings that one-sided rivalry to a close with violence, drags Melissa McCarthy into the mix, and gives Lorne Michaels a great moment.

It honestly paled in comparison to the original and its payoff, but Colin Jost and Lorne Michaels end up saving the entire thing. Mooney’s jealousy gets the better of him when the friendship between Jones and Jost forces her to miss their son’s recital in the SNL studios. He pulls out a gun and ends up shooting Jost in the leg, sending everybody into a panic. Well, everybody by Lorne Michaels.