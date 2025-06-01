Taylor Sheridan’s recent 1923 finale left an unusual dearth of new seasons from the Yellowstone creator. Do not fear, however, because The Madison will arrive later this year, and Tulsa King is currently filming another season with Sly Stallone and Frank Grillo warring over who can wear the largest belt buckle, among other important territorial matters. Additionally, 1944 is in the works to take the Yellowstone story backward, and what of Landman? The Billy Bob Thornton series (and arguably the TV role that the Bad Santa star was born to portray) is also rolling cameras while lighting up the Fort Worth economy with Sam Elliott joining the show. Let’s strike Texas tea on that subject and what else to expect from the second season.

Plot Before we get to plot, some excellent news is afoot: Landman could have a lengthly future, as acknowledged by Thornton (below) and by the Fort Worth Report, which relayed how Texas lawmakers “authorized an unprecedented 10-year infusion of hundreds of millions in state film incentives.” In doing so, the effects of Sheridan’s shows were cited as an influencing factor: Economic benefits for host communities range from dollars spent by crew members for coffee, drinks and meals to lodging, car rentals and more permanent expenditures such as sound stages and outlay for technical equipment. Sheridan’s Fort Worth-based 101 Studios has booked over 75,000 hotel room nights in Fort Worth through productions that included four TV series that each had a daily budget of $1.5 million, according to the Fort Worth Film Commission, including “The Madison,” “Lioness,” “Landman,” “Bass Reeves” and “1883.” The love between Texas and Sheridan is mutual, as he recognized: Sheridan, a Fort Worth resident whose Texas roots go back to the 1840s, calls the incentives “extremely important” to helping offset the immense costs of movie-making, which in turn plow dollars back into the local economy. One show spent $44.4 million in the Fort Worth area over 74 days and hired more than 1,100 Texas-based crew and more than 800 Texas cast members, according to the mayor’s office. Considering how heavily Billy Bob and the gang’s action is focused in Fort Worth, it’s not too hard to conclude that mutual backscratching will continue. Currently, Thornton and the cast have been filming in the area for two months, and the star admitted that everything is happening so fast, he hasn’t seen every script yet, as he told Collider. However, Thornton told Gold Derby that he’s down for as many seasons as possible:

Asked whether he is prepared for a long run for the show, Thornton doesn’t hesitate to signal his commitment to Sheridan’s latest hit, stating that this “is a show I’d like to work on for a while. I told Taylor, I said as long as you want me around, I’m here for this. I really love the show. I love doing it, I love playing this character, and I love the people I work with. Not only the cast, but the crew also is just stellar.” As for how Sam Elliott is now aboard the Landman train, Thornton expressed so much adoration, as Collider notes: “[Elliott’s] always been a mentor and a hero of mine,” Thornton said. “I love the guy, we have a real special relationship in real life anyway.” Although Elliott hasn’t filmed much yet, his presence on set is already making a difference. “It’s so good to see him,” Thornton added. “He lights my day up.” So, plot? Get ready for Tommy Norris (Thornton) to be dealing with a “tornado” (in the words of Thornton to Deadline) of family upheaval (including his on-and-on wife, Angela, portrayed by Ali Larter) and professional challenges. On the latter note, he will unwittingly take over T-Mex at the behest of Cami Miller (Demi Moore) after the death of Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) in what is perhaps an ill-advised immortality quest. Is Monty really gone? The series has been filming funeral scenes in nearby Jacksboro, and Hamm did not hide his character’s status, nor did so-creator Christian Wallace. Also, do not expect Tommy to be thrilled about his new job. He will still place himself in dangerous situations (Thornton informed Variety that Tommy will never want “to stop being a Landman”), but he knows that Cami needs to learn “street smarts,” and “[s]ince she doesn’t really know the oil business that well, I’m there with her to show her how these people operate.” Cast Bless Sam Elliott and his mustache. The 1883 veteran has undertaken a mysterious role. Dude knows how to wear a cowboy hat, and please please please make him antagonize Tommy Norris. As mentioned already, Jon Hamm is out with much more Demi Moore to come as Cami learns the ropes of running T-Mex and literally takes off running (as a casting notice for an extra gave away). Other returning actors include Jacob Lofland (as Cooper), 1923‘s Michelle Randolph (as Ainsley), and Ali Larter (as Tommy’s ex-and-current flame, Angela). Presumably, we’ll see more of Andy Garcia and Paulina Chávez, too.