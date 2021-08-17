Leah Remini isn’t the only sitcom actress who’s escaped the clutches of Scientology. That ’70s Show star Laura Prepon, who later appeared on Netflix’s prison-comedy Orange Is the New Black, told People that she exited the church five years ago.

“I’m no longer practicing Scientology,” she said. “I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I’ve prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I’ve studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years and it’s no longer part of my life.” Prepon and her husband, actor Ben Foster, “meditate daily and I’m really liking it, because it’s something that helps me to hear my own voice and it’s something we can do together,” she added.

Prepon joined Scientology in 1999 and credits the alleged “cult” with helping her relax. “The auditing has stripped away all of this charge, false ideas, decisions, and mis-emotions that were affecting me,” she explained. “When you really cognate that you are a thetan and you have a mind and body, and that the MEST universe does not control you; it puts things into perspective. It takes the weight off you and things become very easy.” Sounds good — except for the allegations of human rights violations and how members were tailed by goons and the “brainwashing,” as Remini put it. It’s genuinely heartening to hear that Prepon found tranquility without the use of an E-meter.

(Via People)