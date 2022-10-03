It had honestly been so long since we had had a solid quote from Lena Dunham that it seemed like most of the internet had forgotten about her dicey past when it came to saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. Though some might remember when she defended her writer who was accused of sexual assault or the disastrous Odell Beckham debacle. It has been nearly three years since the infamous Brad Pitt kiss, and she has remained relatively silent. And yet…yesterday, on a gloomy fall morning, she took to Twitter to say….this.

When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange? — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 2, 2022

This didn’t land well with just about everybody who collectively decided that Dunham needed to be put in her place. It’s ultimately unclear why exactly Dunham thought that she is “for” the LGBTQ community when she has been a controversial figure who once said she was “disappointed” that she was straight. Many social media users thought her comments to be unwanted and also just….very random?

Most hilarious thing about GIRLS in retrospect (beside Adam Driver becoming a star 😂) is Lena Dunham writing a pretty incisive critique of white millennial 20-something women, and then herself becoming an even bigger cartoon than her character was https://t.co/Nru3pKtG28 — תילצין אי-שנכחד (@SababaUSA) October 3, 2022

We do NOT assert ownership. Arrangements for the safe disposal of Lena Dunham in accordance with state and federal law remains the responsibility of the heterosexual community. https://t.co/FWv2XHVqNI — Huw Lemmey (@huwlemmey) October 3, 2022

Maybe they should drive your casket around in a bus, like the one you threw LGBTQIA sex workers under. https://t.co/Xyd8B1YAH1 — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) October 3, 2022

“She died as she lived: in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate” — Star Plátano (@Qban_Linx) October 2, 2022

lena dunham: gay people call me a gay icon gay people: pic.twitter.com/Q8MYj6tqeN — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) October 3, 2022

a second lena dunham casket has hit the NYC pride parade — ben wasserman (@benwassertweet) October 2, 2022

The Girls writer/actress has been relatively quiet since the hit HBO show ended in 2017. She recently returned with Catherine Called Birdy, the upcoming movie adaptation of the classic 1994 novel. The movie stars Andrew Scott, Billie Piper, Joe Alwyn, Dean-Charles Chapman, Ralph Ineson, and Russell Brand and premieres on Amazon Prime this Friday. Perhaps that’s why she decided to log in to Twitter to stir up some drama. Looks like she will have to apologize again.