People Are, Once Again, Pretty Mad About Something Lena Dunham Said

It had honestly been so long since we had had a solid quote from Lena Dunham that it seemed like most of the internet had forgotten about her dicey past when it came to saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. Though some might remember when she defended her writer who was accused of sexual assault or the disastrous Odell Beckham debacle. It has been nearly three years since the infamous Brad Pitt kiss, and she has remained relatively silent. And yet…yesterday, on a gloomy fall morning, she took to Twitter to say….this.

This didn’t land well with just about everybody who collectively decided that Dunham needed to be put in her place. It’s ultimately unclear why exactly Dunham thought that she is “for” the LGBTQ community when she has been a controversial figure who once said she was “disappointed” that she was straight. Many social media users thought her comments to be unwanted and also just….very random?

The Girls writer/actress has been relatively quiet since the hit HBO show ended in 2017. She recently returned with Catherine Called Birdy, the upcoming movie adaptation of the classic 1994 novel. The movie stars Andrew Scott, Billie Piper, Joe Alwyn, Dean-Charles Chapman, Ralph Ineson, and Russell Brand and premieres on Amazon Prime this Friday. Perhaps that’s why she decided to log in to Twitter to stir up some drama. Looks like she will have to apologize again.

