Once Upon A Time In Hollywood delivered Quentin Tarantino’s career-best opening last weekend in the U.S., but across the pond, the London premiere has everyone talking about something other than the movie itself. As one can see in the above photo, Lena Dunham went in for a kiss — and it looks like she was aiming for the mouth — with co-star Brad Pitt on the red carpet. Let’s just say that Pitt did not reciprocate, and the moment has sparked a vigorous discussion about consent and double standards. A Lena-style public statement on the matter may be coming soon.

Dunham, obviously, is no stranger to controversy and found herself apologizing last year (in the form of a Hollywood Reporter guest-editor letter) for defending a Girls writer who was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager. Previously, she had claimed to hold insider information that she said would prove the victim’s allegations to be untrue, and all of that history (including Dunham’s own disclosure of being raped at age 19) is resurfacing again. Here’s another photo of Lena leaning over to watch Pitt perform a fist-bump move with Tarantino.