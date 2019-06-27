hbo

Many of the Game of Thrones alums are moving on to bigger and better things now that the popular HBO series has ended. For example, Arya Stark herself, Maisie Williams, is set to star in Sky’s upcoming dark comedy Two Weeks to Live, in which she plays a prankster on the run from just about everyone. Meanwhile, Lena Headey, who played the conniving Cersei Lannister, has already racked up a role in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal prequel series and a few other gigs — including the new pilot Rita at Showtime.

According to a press release, Headey will executive produce the pilot with Christian Torpe, the Danish television writer who created the original series of the same name:

In Rita, Headey will play the title character, a headstrong, unconventional teacher and single mother who takes on every kind of authority – as well as her family – in a messy and unfiltered way.

In a statement, Showtime’s co-president of entertainment, Jana Winograde, said that “Rita is a deliciously subversive character who will make you laugh and cry as she continuously challenges the hypocrisy around her.” As for Headey’s involvement, she added, “It goes without saying that Lena Headey is a force, whose essence is ideal to take on this wonderfully dynamic lead role.”

All four seasons of Torpe’s original, award-winning Danish series are available to stream on Netflix.