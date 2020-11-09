Not a whole lot has been revealed about Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland‘s upcoming Star Wars series for Disney+, but she recently pulled back the curtain (a little bit) to let fans know what to expect from her “female-centric” project. While sitting down for a lengthy interview with Fantastic Frankey, Headland talked about her love of Star Wars and how that will feed into the show’s DNA, which she likened to a religious experience.

“I would say it’s in a pocket of the universe and a pocket of the timeline that we don’t know much about,” Headland said via Coming Soon. “I kind of see, if Star Wars is a religion. I like to think of my show as a tent revival. You can come over if you want to. We’re going to be talking about some cool stuff.”

The series, which is rumored to have “martial arts elements,” will also explore the Star Wars universe “geographically” not unlike an Indiana Jones movie, according to Headland. She also clarified the “female-centric” approach in an attempt to stave off backlash in the Star Wars community, which has not reacted in the best ways to new female characters like Daisy Ridley‘s Rey or Kelly Marie Tran‘s Rose. However, that doesn’t mean Headland is abandoning her vision for the Disney+ series.

“Just because my show is technically, yes, ‘female-centric’, meaning it centers around a female protagonist, I don’t think that necessarily excludes men from that space,” Headland said via Comic Book. “I relate to male characters all the time. I root for Mando. I root for Luke… An inclusive space means an inclusive space. But at the same time, I think that just because something has a female protagonist doesn’t necessarily mean it’s only for women.”

