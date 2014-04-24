Let’s All Hatewatch ‘People’ Magazine’s Most Beautiful People Read Nice Things About Themselves On The Internet

04.24.14

You know how Jimmy Kimmel does that really funny thing where he has celebrities read mean tweets about themselves, because, let’s face it — nothing is funnier than a person who has a good sense of humor about themselves? Well People took that concept and put a little spin on it in conjunction with their “Most Beautiful” issue, by making pretty people read nice things about themselves on the internet!

RIGHT, ANDY??

Personally I enjoyed the Purina Busy Chew Treats commercial YouTube made me watch beforehand, but if you enjoy Allison Williams reading about how pretty she is in her most “aw shucks” Marine affect, then by all means, here you go:

