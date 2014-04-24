Let’s All Hatewatch ‘People’ Magazine’s Most Beautiful People Read Nice Things About Themselves On The Internet

You know how Jimmy Kimmel does that really funny thing where he has celebrities read mean tweets about themselves, because, let’s face it — nothing is funnier than a person who has a good sense of humor about themselves? Well People took that concept and put a little spin on it in conjunction with their “Most Beautiful” issue, by making pretty people read nice things about themselves on the internet!
RIGHT, ANDY??
Personally I enjoyed the Purina Busy Chew Treats commercial YouTube made me watch beforehand, but if you enjoy Allison Williams reading about how pretty she is in her most “aw shucks” Marine affect, then by all means, here you go:
All the Cobie messages: you are awesome for being who you are.
Everyone else’s: you look like someone else.
COBIE FTW.
Hey, hey. Don’t be like that. He makes her happy. But if he hurts her, you and I are renting a van.
They all look like shit. Pull it together, ladies.
/charm
“Wait…I’m beautiful? I never knew! I thought this magazine photoshoot was for “World’s Best Read People””
I liked the “Funny…” part.
This was stupid. Let’s not post things like it in the future.
Yes, I realize I’m crying about the free content on a free site and if I don’t like it I shouldn’t click on it, etc.
Nothing wrong with some constructive criticism.