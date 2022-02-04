A 30-second spot during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is going for as much as $6.5 to $7 million. How much is that in bitcoin? Lindsay Lohan, the Mean Girls actress who has pivoted towards cryptocurrency (and pissing off the Furries), appears in the Super Bowl spot for Planet Fitness, along with William Shatner, Dennis Rodman, Buzzy Cohen, and Danny Trejo.

“People are wondering, what’s gotten into Lindsay?” the commercial asks while Lohan works out. She’s killing it on Jeopardy! (featuring a generic voice as the host); she’s making the paparazzi cry by sleeping better than ever; and she’s traded “DUIs for DIYs,” which has to be the first DUI joke in Super Bowl ad history. “Maybe it’s not what’s gotten into Lindsay,” Shatner says with Kirk-like wisdom, “it’s what Lindsay’s gotten into.”

Besides hitting the elliptical, Lohan has also gotten into Netflix’s Christmas empire. The streamer’s 2022 preview includes a peek at Falling for Christmas, which follows “a spoiled hotel heiress who gets total amnesia in a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner.” I would pay $6.5 to $7 million to watch it right now.

