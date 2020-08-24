If you ever wondered to yourself what the Powerpuff Girls would be up in These Trying Times, the CW and Diablo Cody are apparently ready to answer that question for you. Variety reported on Monday that CW is looking to add to its live-action superhero arsenal with a bit of Cartoon Network nostalgia, working on a Powerpuff Girls show that continues where the beloved Craig McCracken show essentially left off.

According to Variety, the show would focus on the now-adult Girls as they come to grips with a violent and uneven childhood that results from a professor pouring sugar, spice, and everything nice into a volatile mix of probably illegal chemicals.

In the updated version of the series, the titular superheroes are now disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

If this sounds a bit like The Umbrella Academy, well, that’s very astute of you. But it is at least a more realistic way to do a live-action Powerpuff Girls show than, say, having child actors play Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles and try to fight crime as elementary school-age heroes.

The original Cartoon Network show ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2005, though it was rebooted on Cartoon Network again in 2016. That run has lasted three seasons, while The Powerpuff Girls Movie was also released in 2002. According to Variety, the in-development show is led by writers and executive producers Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer’s Body, Young Adult) and Heather Regnier, whose writing credits include the Veronica Mars revival, SMILF, and iZombie.

It’s unclear if the rest of the show’s cast like Mojo Jojo, HIM, or the RowdyRuff Boys will appear, but we hope they’re all doing well and have gracefully aged into early adulthood, too.