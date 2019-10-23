Lizzy Caplan On Annie Wilkes And The Art Of Honoring An Iconic Character

In the second season of Hulu’s Castle Rock (which premieres Wednesday on Hulu), Lizzy Caplan is tasked with playing Annie Wilkes, Stephen King’s violently obsessed fan from the pages of Misery and, perhaps more memorably, from the film of the same name that was given its spark by Kathy Bates’s Oscar-winning performance. Does someone channel Bates in totality when playing a younger version of the character or do they shake things up entirely and try to make it their own?

We spoke with Caplan about that recently while exploring the respect she has for Bates’ performance, the freedom she had on set, and the heaviness of playing one of Stephen King’s most damaged and distant characters.

What’s your relationship to the world of Stephen King? His works?

I am a big fan of quite a few of the films but I will admit I was never a big Stephen King reader. I think I just, for whatever reason, didn’t know how seriously I should have been taking him, but also I was not a massive horror fan, in general — film or books or anything. My husband is the biggest Stephen King fan ever and the biggest horror fan ever and he has turned me into like a total convert, though.

Was that a conflict in the relationship? I know with my wife if I don’t watch a thing she watches or vice versa, there’s a problem.

Not a conflict because I was very on board to go on the horror tutorial journey and now I will always pick a horror movie (which is like really crazy) when given the option. I have quite a lot of reading to do. I’ve read Misery, but most of the Stephen King experience I have is with the films and I love so many of the films.

Had you read Misery before this?

I want to say I did, but I’m not sure I actually did.

Obviously, Kathy Bates is amazing in the film. You really capture the mannerisms of that character. How much studying went into that and also is it limiting to feel like you want to kind of echo someone else’s work in something?