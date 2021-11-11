If you’ve been in the mood for something tantalizing, terrifying, and 100% binge-worthy, it sounds like Paramount+ has just the thing for you. According to The AV Club, the streaming service has officially ordered a series adaptation of the 1987 cult-classic film Fatal Attraction. While just who will be playing the series’ Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas‘ character in the original film) has yet to be announced, none other than Castle Rock‘s Lizzy Caplan will be starring as Alex Forrest (formerly portrayed by Glenn Close) in “a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone.”

Both the Fatal Attraction film and upcoming series are based on the short film Diversion by James Dearden. While the short film was met with success upon release, it pales in comparison to how well-received the feature film was when it was released in theaters back in 1987 and subsequently earned Glenn Close her first-ever Oscar nomination.

However, despite all of its praise, there certainly are a few aspects of the Fatal Attraction film that didn’t age so well, namely its portrayal of borderline personality disorder in Close’s character Alex Forrest. According to AV Club, while the series will still explore “the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity,” it will now do so through the lens of “modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.”

A large part of what contributes to this shift in perspective, according to Paramount, is who is at the helm of the project. Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) is set to serve as Fatal Attraction‘s writer, showrunner, and executive producer, alongside executive producer and co-writer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason). Paramount+ original scripted series president Nicole Clemens said Cunningham was ultimately chosen for the project because she “brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon, but has thus far only been told from the male gaze.”