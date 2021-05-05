Despite experiencing massive success with both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that followed in the footsteps of The Mandalorian by dropping new episodes on Fridays, Disney+ is shaking things up when it comes to Loki. In a new video released by Marvel, the God of Mischief actor Tom Hiddleston breaks the news that not only will the Loki series drop two days early on June 9, but it will have its own unique release schedule as he declares that “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”

Wednesdays are the new Fridays 🗓 Mark your calendars for new episodes of Marvel Studios' #Loki, streaming Wednesdays starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lssZkg08G2 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 5, 2021

As of this writing, there’s been no elaboration given for Loki‘s pivot from Fridays to Wednesdays, but much like WandaVision, the series seems rife for fan theories. Disney+ and Marvel probably won’t mind seeing discussions dominate social media for the back half of the week instead of getting lost in the weekend, particularly with summer approaching. The release date switch up also follows the series’ new Special Look that dropped during Monday night’s Warriors vs. Pelicans game.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat.

Loki premieres June 9 on Disney+.

(Via Marvel Entertainment on Twitter)