Ahead of Space Jam: A New Legacy, HBO Max is releasing a new season of the wonderful Looney Tunes Cartoons. There’s no LeBron James, but there is “Bugs hopping to the basketball court for an ultimate game of streetball; Porky spending a relaxing afternoon with his nephew Cicero filled with soothing music, chainsaws, fire, and broken windows; and Daffy lending his wing to Porky as an emotional support duck.”

I’ll take chainsaws and fire over “well, that happened” any day, thank you very much.

The 10 new episodes feature appearances from Tweety, Sylvester, Elmer, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Marvin the Martian, Taz, and Charlie Dog, who’s getting absolutely ripped in the trailer above. (No Pepe Le Pew, though.) Also, Bugs blows up something called Bone Shack, which is probably as dirty as it sounds.

The voice cast for the wildly popular series includes Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam), Candi Milo (Granny), and Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard, a personal favorite). Zendaya’s Lola Bunny is movie only.

Looney Tunes Cartoons returns to HBO Max on July 8, while Space Jam: A New Legacy comes out in theaters and on the streaming service on July 16.