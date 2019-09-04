Amazon’s Upcoming ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series Casts A Breakout Star From ‘Midsommar’ And ‘Bandersnatch’

When it comes to Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series, a few significant bits of information are known. For starters, there’s the fact that the streamer is spending a massive amount of money on the J. R. R. Tolkein adaptation in the hopes of make the next Game of Thrones-esque fantasy series. There’s also the fact that the show will take place during the Second Age, which predates the Third Age depicted in Peter Jackson’s films and the books they’re based on. Otherwise, little else is known for certain — including what characters will feature and who might be playing them.

Thanks to a new report out from Variety, though, Amazon’s casting for Lord of the Rings is finally exiting the darkening lands of Mordor and entering ever so briefly into the light. According to the trade, Midsommar and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch breakout Will Poulter will take on “one of the show’s lead roles.” The news arrives on the heels of a previous story from July that indicated Australian actress Markella Kavenagh, best known for Romper Stomper and Picnic at Hanging Rock, was also in talks for a role in the show.

Screenwriters J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have been developing the series adaptation for Amazon from the beginning. Meanwhile, Thrones alum Bryan Cogman boarded the project as a consulting producer after a prequel he was developing with HBO and author George R.R. Martin fell through.

